Jagged Alliance 3 is coming to PC in July

THQ Nordic and developer Haemimont Games has announced that Jagged Alliance 3 will be coming to PC in July. As noted in a press release, we're told that the third mainline part in the long-running strategy series will be coming on July 14, and to add to this, we're told that the game will arrive in a couple of different editions.

The main game will sell for €44.99, but if you want some extra Jagged Alliance 3 goodies, you can instead grab the Collector's Edition of the game, which will include the base title, a water and dust proof outdoor case, a heavy duty tactical belt, a tactical belt pouch, an A.I.M. pin, 36 character cards, the original soundtrack, and a media book. This bigger edition will only be limited to 750 total copies around the entire world and will therefore be quite rare.

Otherwise, we're told that shortly after launch, Haemimont Games will be bringing mod support to Jagged Alliance 3, which will allow players to customise the game to their preferences. This will originally be quite a basic offering, but is promised to expand and grow post-launch.

For another look at the strategy title, catch the new features trailer below.