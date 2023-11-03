Jagged Alliance 3 is coming to consoles later this month

HQ

Haemimont Games has announced that it will be bringing Jagged Alliance 3 to consoles in a couple of weeks. The developer has set a date for when the title will be making its debut on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5, with that date being November 16, 2023.

The console version of the game has been rebuilt so that it suits a controller input, and has also been built so that it can support cross-gen multiplayer. This means players on different generations of consoles in the same family can work together in the multiplayer modes.

We're told that anyone who pre-orders the game for £49.99 / €59.99 will get two days of early access ahead of the full launch on November 16, and that a 20% discount is currently available to pre-orderers.

