Jagex announces RuneScape: Dragonwilds, an open-world co-op survival title

RuneScape: Dragonwilds, the next title in the RuneScape franchise, has just been announced, this time taking a step into new horizons of ambition with an open-world co-op survival title. Players will be able to explore the forbidden continent of Ashenfall as they gather, build and arm themselves with powerful magic to unlock all the secrets of this land. In RuneScape: Dragonwilds the dragons have awakened, and only by unlocking ancient secrets can they stop the Dragon Queen.

"We're so excited to finally give players a glimpse at the next entry in the RuneScape franchise today with RuneScape: Dragonwilds," said Jon Bellamy, Jagex CEO. "RuneScape: Dragonwilds is an entirely new RuneScape experience set within the iconic world of Gielinor and is a game which is worthy of wearing the RuneScape name."

"From the very beginning, community feedback has been at the heart of RuneScape: Dragonwilds. We've already conducted closed alpha tests with some of our closest community members, and we'll be listening to player feedback when building the game throughout Early Access. We've built an entirely new team filled with industry veterans who are focussed on making sure that RuneScape: Dragonwilds sits naturally within the RuneScape franchise, and a game that is loved by both our biggest RuneScape fans and entirely new players alike."

RuneScape: Dragonwilds will arrive in Early Access this spring, and Jagex will be giving us a more in-depth presentation on April 15th at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST on Twitch. You can watch the RuneScape: Dragonwilds trailer below, and also add it to your Steam wishlist.

HQ