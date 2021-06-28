Jade Raymond's PS5 exclusive game seems to be a live service title

When Google axed all its first-party video game development in February, Jade Raymond (Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs) left to form her own studio Haven Entertainment Studios in Montreal. As we reported back then, their first game will be a PlayStation exclusive that seemed to be multiplayer-focused.

Now several job listings have been added on LinkedIn, and thanks to this, we now have a get some more hints of things to come. First and foremost, it basically confirms that multiplayer will be a huge part of the game as all positions mention this specifically.

Reading further in the description of Senior Software Engineer, there's also another interesting thing. It turns out they want someone with experience of live service games. They are also looking for an Online Software Engineer that has been " involved in designing and implementing systems that can scale with large populations of players and be easily maintained in the long run".

Basically, expect a multiplayer game built on live service foundations. As the development started a few months ago, we probably won't see this game for a few years, but at least we now have some clue of what to look forward to.