Jade Raymond forms new studio to develop new PlayStation IP

Jade Raymond became famous as one of the main developers behind the Assassin's Creed series, but has also been involved with Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Watch Dogs. But since she left Ubisoft back in 2015, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, as she joined EA to work on new games (which included the cancelled Project Ragtag).

Just three years later, she moved to Google as one of the biggest names behind Stadia, but left the company when they decided to end all first party development last month. So what is Raymond up to now?

Today, it was revealed that Jade Raymond has formed a new studio in Montreal called Haven Entertainment Studios, and their first task is to make a new IP for Sony. In the press release, Raymond says:

"We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience.

Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people's lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It's why I couldn't be happier for their backing and support."

Depending on how big this new project is, it remains to be seen how long the development will be. Since Raymond worked at Google until last month, all this is very new and a reasonable guess is that it will be at least two years from now until we get to see what Haven Entertainment Studios are planning.