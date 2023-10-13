Jada Pinkett Smith on the slap at the Oscars: "Will has to deal with this himself"

HQ

The slap at the Oscars was nothing short of a brain fart on Will Smith's part, and in fact, even his wife Jada couldn't quite believe her eyes. Because in a new revelation, she tells Variety that her immediate thought after the incident was: "this is a skit, it can't be real".

"I thought, 'This is a skit. I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit."

Jada then went on to tell us how, when she realised it was real, she thought "Will will have to figure this out for himself".

"I'm going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."

For those who remember, the room was dead silent immediately after Smith attacked Chris Rock, and was even allowed to remain seated. The actor even accepted an award for his role in the film King Richard, which will most likely be his last. Smith is now completely banned from future Oscars and even voluntarily stepped down from the Oscar committee.