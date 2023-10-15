Jada Pinkett Smith on the slap at the Oscars: "I thought, 'This is a skit"

HQ

In an interview with People magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith finally shared her thoughts on Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap. According to the actress, she first believed that the slap was a skit and didn't believe that Will would actually hit Chris Rock.

Jada told the outlet: "I thought, 'This is a skit. I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit."

For those who recall, the room was dead silent immediately after Smith attacked Chris Rock, and he was even allowed to remain seated. The actor even accepted an award for his participation in the film King Richard, which will most likely be the last as well. Smith is now completely banned from future Oscars for ten years and also voluntarily stepped down from the Oscar committee.