Jacob Elordi to take over as the monster in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

HQ

Netflix has revealed that Euphoria and Saltburn's Jacob Elordi will be taking over as the monster in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming version of Frankenstein. The actor is joining the film in the role and taking over from Andrew Garfield, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts that came about following the many production postponements that occurred because of the Hollywood strikes.

As per Deadline, the film will also star Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, as well as the formerly announced Oscar Isaac (as Victor Frankenstein) and Mia Goth.

As for further details on the film, they are being kept under wraps. We do know that Netflix is supporting the movie meaning it will likely eventually come to the streamer, and likewise it has been reported that del Toro will be writing, directing, and producing the film, even though it is unclear whether it will be a historic or modern interpretation of Mary Shelley's iconic story.

In other Frankenstein news, a trailer recently dropped for Lisa Frankenstein, a modern adaptation with a more teenage theme to it.