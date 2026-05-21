Jacksepticeye donates $100,000 to Alveus Animal Sanctuary

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In a rather lovely turn of events, streamer Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin has decided to donate $100,000 to the Alveus Animal Sanctuary that is run by fellow influencer Maya Higa. After touring the facility and getting to meet many of the animals that Maya cares for, Jacksepticeye decided it was the right thing to do to give the sanctuary a hefty cash injection, $100K to be exact, which naturally led Maya to become a little bit emotional.

You can see the moment where the news was revealed in the clip below, where Jacksepticeye explained the reasoning for his whopping donation as the following:

"It's one of those things that I always thought was cool, and I want to donate and I want to help out. I think it's cool what you guys do here, and seeing it in person I think is really spectacular."

As noticed by Dexerto, the sanctuary has received a few big donations as of recent, but this one takes the cream of the crop and builds on Jacksepticeye's effort of giving back and raising money for charity, with the influencer noted for raising as much as $26 million in his annual Thankmas stream over the seven years it has been hosted.