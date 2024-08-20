Jackpot! reaches the top spot on Prime Video

HQ

John Cena and Awkwafina's dystopian comedy film Jackpot! is a smash hit on the streaming site Prime Video, having already reached the number one spot.

Having released earlier this month, Cena stars as a lottery protection agent named Noel Cassidy, tasked with keeping Awkwafina's winning ticket holder Katie safe until sundown, as those with losing tickets are granted the legal authority to kill her and claim her ticket before then.

Another strong showcase of Cena's acting chops, the film expands upon his action stardom, allowing him to blend in elements of physical comedy, and it's clear from the stats that viewers are loving it.

Helmed by director Paul Feig and bringing in frequent Marvel stunt director James Young, as well as a supporting cast featuring stars such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Simu Liu (reuniting with Awkwafina on this project), it's available to watch via Prime Video right now (thanks, Collider).