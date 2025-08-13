Jackie Chan on today's Hollywood: "They are businessmen, not filmmakers"

HQ

Since DVD/Blu-ray sales died out and streaming giants started their own production companies to make their own films, the overall quality of Hollywood films has declined. I think we can all agree on that. Far fewer risks are taken today, and most decisions are business-driven rather than creative, something that Kung Fu master Jackie Chan has also picked up on. In a recent interview with Deadline, the Rush Hour star doesn't mince his words.

Jackie Chan on today's Hollywood:

"I think the old movies are better than today. Right now, a lot of big studios, they're not filmmakers, they're business guys. They invest 40 million and think, 'How can I get it back?' And you can't go over. It's very difficult to make a good movie now."

Do you think Chan is right or wrong?