Jackie Chan in talks to star in Netflix's new Karate Kid movie

Feeling ready for some more hard-hitting action in the martial arts franchise? There are many indications that Karate Kid will make a comeback with Jackie Chan in one of the lead roles in what is planned to be a direct continuation of the three original films. In other words, this new Karate Kid will completely bypass the 2010 remake and its characters.

Therefore, don't expect to see Jaden Smith show up again, especially since he has made it pretty clear that his interests lie in music and not in following in his father's footsteps. Something we are probably all quite grateful for. The project, which is still in its very early stages, will be directed by Jonathan Entwisle and the release date is set for June 7, 2024.

Sources in close contact with Jackie Chan say that the actor is very enthusiastic about the project and is very much looking forward to stepping into the role of Mr Han again. Considering the 2010 movie he starred in grossed over $350 million on just a $40 million budget, we can imagine he's itching to get to play that role again.

