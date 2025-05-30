Jackie Chan: "I want to do a Rush Hour 4"

Although Jackie Chan's breakthrough in the West is usually attributed to 1995's Rumble in the Bronx, it was with 1998's Rush Hour (in which he co-starred with Chris Tucker) that he really made it big in Hollywood, and it had two very successful sequels. But Rush Hour 3 was released in 2007 and since then we haven't heard anything more from the series, although there have been rumors and talks of a sequel.

When ScreenRant recently had the opportunity to ask Chan if he's keen on making a Rush Hour 4, he gave a both sad and very hopeful answer:

"Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We'll be old men doing Rush Hour. Yes! And I want to do [another] Shanghai Knights, Shanghai Dawn. Shangai Noon, Shanghai Knights, and Shanghai Dawn. The script is still going on. I want to do a Rush Hour 4."

Jackie Chan is now 71 years old but almost shockingly mobile and still fearless. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that some studio executives will come around and prioritize this project, as Tucker has also previously said he wants to make it happen.