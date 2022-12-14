Jackie Chan confirms that Rush Hour 4 is in development

HQ

A lot of us grew up with the Rush Hour movies that might not be the most sophisticated comedies ever made, but still had a lot of heart. Three films starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker were released, with the last one premiering all the way back in 2007.

But now, the film series seems destined for a return.

In an interview with Variety the 68-year old Chan seemingly confirms that the movie is underway:

"We're talking about Rush Hour 4 right now."

All the way back in 2018, Chris Tucker also indicated that there were talks about a fourth movie, but this is the first time that anyone involved in the project has referred to the film in such a direct manner.