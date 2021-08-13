Jacked Ryan Reynolds is now in Fortnite

HQ

Fortnite getting new crossovers is hardly something special these days, but they always seem to surprise when they do land. To mark the release of Free Guy, a movie that is based on a videogame NPC that is breaking from the mould, so to speak, lead actor Ryan Reynolds has now made it to Epic's battle royale game.

Except, this crossover isn't of Reynolds' character, Guy, it's his jacked counterpart Dude, who shows up during the movie to stop Guy from causing havoc in the system. It's this version of Reynolds that has made it to Fortnite's Item Shop, and is currently available to play as in-game.

Don't worry if you haven't seen the movie yet (it only released in cinemas in the UK today), as Reynolds has been using Dude to publicise the movie. Check out this short video on Reynolds' own YouTube channel to get a good idea as to who the character of Dude is.

As part of this crossover, Fortnite players can complete a set of Free Guy themed quests to get a new Good Guy Emote. You can see the emote in action at the announcement blog post here.

And if you're interested in checking out our thoughts on the movie, be sure to read our review of Free Guy here.