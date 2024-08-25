Jackbox's Naughty Pack to debut next month

HQ

While Jackbox has often been a great game for bringing together family and friends of all ages, this is perhaps not going to be the case for the coming Naughty Pack. This is the first-ever adults-only title from the Jackbox team, and following its reveal relatively recently, we now know exactly when the pack will debut.

Set to launch on September 12, the pack will bring together three games, each with a saucy nature.

We're told that Fakin' It All Night Long will "assign one Faker per round and it is up to the group to determine which player is lying when asked questions such as "Put a finger up for every public restroom you've used today".

Dirty Drawful, on the other hand, "challenges players to draw a picture based off of the dirty prompt they receive on their phones."

Lastly, Let Me Finish "examines life's serious questions like, "Where is this mailbox's butt?" or "How does this avocado get aroused?""

Needless to say, we have a lot to look forward to when the Naughty Pack debuts in less than a month and for the price tag of $21.69 on PC and consoles.