Jackbox will soon let you pick whichever game you want to play from the new Megapicker

After ten years and more than 50 Jackbox Party Pack games to play, you might start to get a little frustrated when you want to play some party games with friends but you have to launch four different games to access your favourite ones.

As announced on Jackbox's site, that problem will soon be a thing of the past thanks to the Megapicker. The Megapicker is a free product available only on Steam, and you'll be able to view your whole Jackbox library on it.

The Megapicker releases next month so keep an eye out for more information. In the meantime, if you want to hear more Jackbox news, check out our lengthy interview with two of the minds behind the games below: