Jackbox VP addresses whether we'll see more spin-off Party Packs in the future

At Gamescom, we got the chance to chat with Andy Kniaz, Jackbox Games' vice president of business development and international. While the party game series has proved monstrously successful over the years, there is sometimes a wonder whether the developer will focus on something different in the future.

Last year, we saw Jackbox dive into more NSFW content with the Jackbox Naughty Pack. This year, we're back on the regular party packs, but we couldn't resist asking Kniaz whether we'd see something like the Naughty Pack again in the future.

"We're always trying to innovate and we're always coming up with new ways to come up with new games and to package them kind of differently," Kniaz said. "I think it's something that we'll experiment with over time. I would never say never, but I think right now we're very focused on kind of the Party Pack franchise and maybe releasing single games and other things like that, trying to experiment a little bit."

So, maybe no new spin-offs right now, but we could see another one pop up in time. While the Jackbox formula remains successful and has been for over a decade now, it's always interesting to see where it will go next.

