Jackbox Party Pack 11 revealed, coming this Autumn

Last year, Jackbox Games got a little saucy with the Jackbox Naughty Pack, a collection of NSFW games that pushed a more mature (or immature) sense of humour. 2025 will bring the return of the traditional party packs, with the Jackbox Party Pack 11.

Announced during the first Jackbox Direct, the new lot of games releases this Autumn, adding five new games including a fantasy trivia game where you'll have to fight your way through an adventure by getting questions right, a social deduction game where everyone could be the perpetrator behind a mysterious crime.

Writing jokes, making the best sound effects, and a bizarrely wholesome drawing game round out the other party games in the Jackbox Party Pack 11. Also in the Direct, we saw a tease of Trivia Murder Party 3, which is set in a spooky camp environment, and will be separate from the eleventh Party Pack when it launches later this year.