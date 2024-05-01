Jackbox goes NSFW with its latest party pack

Dansk
Jackbox has been making packs of party games for around a decade now, and it has taken this long for them to finally create an adult-only version. The Jackbox Naughty Pack has been revealed in a short teaser trailer.
What is the Jackbox Naughty Pack, you ask? Well, it seems like a normal pack of minigames, except it's got a bit of hanky panky going on within its main theming. We're still expecting the same comical tone throughout, so essentially it's business as usual, with a slightly different vibe. There's no release date as yet, but expect the Jackbox Naughty Pack sometime this year.