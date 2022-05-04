Jackass is heading back to the small screen

HQ

It seems like Jackass Forever has done far better than expected, as it has now been reported that the iconic stunt series is going to be heading back to the small screen, in the form of a TV series that will be coming to Paramount+ exclusively.

Reported on by Variety, this was revealed by Paramount's global CEO Bob Bakish in a recent Q1 earnings call, where it was stated, "Based off the success of 'Jackass Forever,' we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+."

There's no mention as to when the show will land, or who it will star, as front man Johnny Knoxville has previously stated his intention to step back from the series, and with the hopes to hand Jackass over to a younger generation of stars.

What we do know is this will see Jackass going full circle, as the series originally started as a TV show, before jumping to the big screen in 2002 for the first movie.