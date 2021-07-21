Jackass Forever trailer promises plenty of laughs and even more injuries

Last week, we reported that the Jackass crew would in fact be showing off the trailer for Jackass Forever this week, and now that time has come, as the teaser for the movie has landed.

Lasting 2:21 in length, the trailer brings back a bunch of the iconic cast and shows them completing a range of outright absurd pranks and stunts, most of which seem to end in some form of injury. Needless to say, it's a mature trailer, but if you're a fan of crazy and stupid behaviour, it'll be right up your street.

As for when the movie is set to release, the date remains as October 22, 2021, with it coming to theatres around the globe.

Watch the trailer below and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.