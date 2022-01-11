Jackass Forever gets hilarious final trailer

HQ

It seems like the Jackass team didn't get the memo about the change of time. They have now launched a new and final trailer for the upcoming Jackass Forever - and things are exactly the way we want it. We're talking balls out insane pranks and batshit crazy stunts with people hurting themselves in hilarious and painful ways.

It looks like really good fun awaits us when the movie launches in theatres on February 4. Check out the trailer below and remember to make your cinema reservations already to get the best seats.