Jackass Forever bull stunt gave Johnny Knoxville a brain haemorrhage

It's almost time for the next and final instalment of the Jackass series to land in cinemas. Set to bring the cast back together for all kinds of wacky and outright ridiculously dangerous stunts, Jackass Forever will be the last time the crew teams up, and it's probably a good thing, as lead man Johnny Knoxville recently spoke to NME about the film and the impact it had on his body.

Talking about the stunt where he gets kicked and launched into the air by a bull, Knoxville told NME:

"Yeah, I got a brain haemorrhage from that. So my cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit. No one in my family is happy with the stunts. The bull hit was the worst hit I've ever taken from a bull, or maybe period. I remember taking some tests. The neurosurgeon said, 'Do you have trouble paying attention right now?' I said, 'Yeah, why?' He goes, 'Because you scored a 17 on [your attention].' That's out of 100."

Knoxville continued, "I had to go under all these type of treatments, this transcranial magnetic stimulation, which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh God, I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months and it's supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills. It was a tough one to come back from. I was trying to edit the movie at the time but I couldn't sit still."

Jackass Forever is set to land in cinemas on February 4, 2022. You can take a look at the latest trailer (which includes the bull stunt) below.