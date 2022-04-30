Jackass 4.5 to land on Netflix in May

HQ

While it hasn't been all that long since Jackass Forever finally got its theatrical launch, the crazy stunt film is set to get its streaming release next month... sort of. It won't be the same Jackass Forever that debuted in cinemas around the world, as this movie is set to be called Jackass 4.5, and will be a "all-new feature film featuring the whole crew" that uses unseen stunts and footage from the filming of Jackass Forever.

It will be coming to Netflix around the world on May 20, and to mark that announcement, Netflix has released a short clip that shows just one of the stunts that will be displayed in the movie, a stunt known as the "Swingset Gauntlet".