Jackass 4 is called Jackass Forever and there will be a trailer next week

It's been quite some time since the nutcases over at Jackass released a movie, over a decade to be exact. But, that drought is finally over, as Jackass Forever, the fourth instalment into the series will officially be coming later this year, and we're even promised a trailer for it next week, on July 20 to be exact.

The information was revealed over Twitter in a post that read, "We're back! A bit older and a lot grayer, but definitely not the wiser. Catch the #JackassForever trailer debut online Tuesday, July 20, follow our new Instagram account, and we'll see y'all on Oct 22."

That's right, the movie will even be hitting cinemas later this year, on October 22, so make sure to mark that one in now, if you're excited to watch grown men injury themselves in the most remarkably daft and hilarious of manners.

The Instagram account does even give a taster of what we can expect in the movie, including a photograph of Johnny Knoxville getting completely battered by a bull, resulting in "a concussion, a broken wrist, and a broken rib too". Take a look at the image here.