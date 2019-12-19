Jackass 4 gets a 2021 release date

Jackass hasn't had a full feature film since Jackass 3D in 2010, but it turns out it's coming back on March 6, 2021, as Deadline reports that this is when the chaotic franchise will resume with another film.

The franchise has gathered over $335 million USD thus far, and also included an MTV series in the early 2000s, before branching out into films with bigger and more grotesque stunts.

There's not much else that's said about the fourth Jackass film, but we imagine it'll be very similar in format, mixing creative and over-the-top stunts featuring cast members Johnny Knoxville and others, although it's unclear who could be returning.

Are you eager for more Jackass?