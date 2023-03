HQ

Bandai Namco has spent the last few weeks unveiling who's going to be a part of Tekken 8's character roster with cool gameplay trailers, but they're kind of changing the formula today.

Today's gameplay trailer shows off Jack-8, who we've seen a couple of times already. Still, he's not the one getting a beating this time around, as he beats poor King into a pulp before finishing the job with a massive rail gun that would have come in handy much earlier in the fight...