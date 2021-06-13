Jack Sparrow is coming to Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves just made an appearance at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, and it announced a new free update coming to the game that will bring a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover. Yep, Jack Sparrow, Joshamee Gibbs and none other than the tentacled scourge of the seven seas, Davy Jones will be arriving in the Rare-developed multiplayer title.

Known as Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, the free update will be landing on June 22, and it will seemingly take players on a wild journey with Jack Sparrow, with Davy Jones following suit, cannons at the ready.

You can take a look at a few screens and the trailer for the upcoming update below, which features action, strange Jack Sparrow humour, and even clam enemies to face on the beaches of Sea of Thieves many islands.