Jack Skellington and Mike Wazowski are joining Disney Dreamlight Valley soon

It was revealed recently that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be moving on from being an Early Access title and debuting as a full game that will require a one-time purchase to access, moving away from its free-to-play roots. Following up to this, the recent Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase has given a glimpse at what the next few months will be bringing to the life-simulation game.

We're told that from December 5, we can look forward to the launch of the first paid expansion for the game, with this called A Rift in Time, and bringing various characters such as Rapunzel, Gaston, and Eve. The story this expansion will tell will unfold over three acts, and will also bring three new biomes (Ancient's Landing, the Glittering Dunes, and Wild Tangle) as part of its Eternity Isle new location. This first part is known as Welcome to Eternity Isle.

This expansion will continue with its second part, The Spark of Imagination, in spring 2024, before concluding with its third and final act in summer 2024, with this being Treasures of Time and seeing players having to stop Jafar's latest evil exploit.

In terms of the upcoming new free content, December 5, 2023 will also see Jack Skellington joining the game, all before in early 2024 Mike Wazowski arrives. This will all be followed by another new arrival in early spring 2024 and late spring 2024, before The Princess and the Frog's Tiana debuts in the summer.

When Disney Dreamlight Valley does leave Early Access, there will be multiple editions of the game available, and to see how they differ exactly, you can check out the graphic below.