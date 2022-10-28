Jack Ryan Season 3 promises plenty of military action

HQ

John Krasinski's time as Jack Ryan is coming to an end. The upcoming season that debuts in December will be the final time that Krasinski steps up and portrays the action character, and with that all in mind, Amazon is looking to go out with a bang.

And we say this because the trailer for Season 3 of Jack Ryan has arrived, and it seems to deliver on more of the same military action that Prime Video seems to absolutely adore.

As for what this season will see Jack Ryan up to, we're told that Ryan has gone rogue in a bid to stop a nuclear bomb that threatens the world order, something which is seeing him on a target list of not just the CIA, but also other factions as well.

Check out the trailer below ahead of the season arriving on Prime Video on December 21.