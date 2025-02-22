Jack Reacher returns: Third season now available on Prime Video

HQ

For fans of Lee Child and the butt-kicking Jack Reacher, the wait is finally over. The third season, based on the seventh novel, has now premiered on Prime Video, with the first three episodes available for streaming. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly, with the final episode scheduled for March 27th. Those of us who appreciated Alan Ritchson's performance have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, and expectations are high after the previous two seasons. You can check out the trailer below.

Have you been looking forward to the new season of Reacher?