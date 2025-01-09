Jack Quaid's sex robot goes on a killing rampage in Companion

Just yesterday, we reported on the horror slasher film Heart Eyes, a film that will be turning the traditional romantic element of Valentine's Day on its head. Now, we have another similar project to highlight, as soon The Boys' Jack Quaid and Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher will appear in a love story unlike any other.

It's known as Companion and sees Quaid starring as a man who has decided to jailbreak his advanced sex robot, played by Thatcher, which in an almost M3GAN-like fashion, has then gained a degree of conscience and begun to brutally and savagely murder the folk she runs into.

The movie is coming from the creators of Barbarian and is written and directed by Drew Hancock, while the cast is bolstered by Lukas Gaga, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillen, and Rupert Friend. Companion its slated to begin its theatrical run from January 31, and with this in mind, you can see the trailer for the film below, to see if it should be on your watchlist.