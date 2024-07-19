Jack Quaid auditioned for James Gunn's Superman movie

HQ

While it might seem far away, we are coming ever closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman movie. It'll kick off the whole new DCU, and so there's a fair bit of pressure riding on the film, and the person playing Superman.

It was a long search to find the right Clark Kent, including many big names, but one you might not be aware of is Jack Quaid. The Boys star wanted to take his Superman performance from the animated series My Adventures with Superman and bring it to live-action.

However, it wasn't to be. In an episode of Happy, Sad, Confused with Josh Horowitz, Quaid revealed that after sending in a tape he filmed, he didn't hear back. As we know, Gunn and Warner Bros. went with David Corenswet as their new Superman.

Do you think Jack Quaid could have been a good Superman?