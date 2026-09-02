Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce, and Clair Foy change the print game in Netflix's Ink

There are few as polarising newspapers, at least in the United Kingdom, as that of The Sun, as this print publication has often been in other headlines for different controversies ever since its creation. Regardless of this, The Sun did effectively reset the paradigm of print journalism, as it transitioned away from the more rigid and conservative media structure to instead lean into the more unsultry portion of human desires and interests, i.e. celebrity gossip, gritty murders, risqué models, the list goes on.

As The Sun has such a famous recent history, now director Danny Boyle and writer James Graham are looking to build a movie around this past, all as part of the project known as Ink. It features Jack O'Connell at the helm, starring alongside Guy Pearce and Claire Foy, and follows as the trio turn The Sun from an idea into a ground-shaking public presence, before then documenting how the public and more started to fight back against the paper's push to report on anything that could lead to traffic.

With a star-studded cast and a talented creative force behind the camera, Ink will be premiering first in cinemas from December 11, but as it's a Netflix movie, expect a somewhat scaled back theatrical presence so more folk check out the movie come its Netflix debut date of January 8, 2027.

Check out the teaser trailer for Ink below as well as its synopsis.

"A group of visionaries and misfits had an idea for a new kind of news — one that would give the people what they want and would change the face of the world we live in today."