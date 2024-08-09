Jack Nicholson's top five performances

HQ

There is no doubt whatsoever that Jack Nicholson belongs to the absolute elite of Hollywood. A real old fox whose career spans more than six decades and whose big break came with Easy Rider as the alcoholic George Hanson, a performance that established him as one of the industry's biggest stars, and a success story that cemented him in the history books and made him a timeless icon.

With three Oscars under his belt, few can argue with his incredible versatility and ability to portray complex and often dark, troubled characters. From One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest to Batman and later Frank Costello in The Departed, Nicholson has proven time and time again what a phenomenal actor he is with his patented charismatic presence and charm, and now we list what we consider to be his top five performances.

5. The Departed (2006)

As ruthless mob boss Frank Costello, Nicholson gifted the world with a character as chilling as he was charismatic, balancing menacing intensity with sinister charm with exquisite dexterity. It's a masterful performance full of discomfort in which Nicholson capitalises on his trademark smile to create a character stuck in a duality of tension and unpredictability, as dangerous as he is entertaining.

4. A Few Good Men (1992)

As the stern and arrogant commander, Nicholson gave us one of his most intensely terrifying performances, as well as arguably his finest role of the entire 90s. His ability to naturally convey authority and Jessup's relentless belief in his moral righteousness, along with a body language that subtly but effectively dominates everything and everyone in his presence, make the character as mesmerising as it is loathsome. The underlying rage and coldness that Nicholson conveys makes Jessup one of the strongest personalities we have ever seen on screen. Absolutely brilliant acting.

3. Batman (1989)

Tim Burton's iconic film opened the doors to the superhero genre and also gave us one of the most iconic villains in movie history. Nicholson combines his charismatic acting with a dark, manic energy that perfectly captures the essence of the Joker; terrifying, unpredictable and constantly fascinating. He delivers his lines with a mixture of charm and madness that makes the Joker both laughable and menacing, which is also enhanced by Nicholson's expressiveness. A chillingly perfect representation of taking pleasure from chaos and anarchy, Nicholson is utterly unforgettable in his portrayal of this complex and engaging figure.

2. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

By far one of Nicholson's most electrifying, nuanced performances is in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, where he brilliantly portrayed the charismatic, rebellious prisoner who tries to escape the strict, controlled environment of the mental hospital by acting crazy. Here, Nicholson perfectly blends seriousness with humour and depth, mixing it with an expressive presence and facial expressions that perfectly capture McMurphy's frustration, joy and sadness on a very personal level. It is not only one of Nicholson's best performances by far, but one of the most moving and powerful in movie history.

1. The Shining (1980)

Few performances in Hollywood's long, storied history can match Nicholson's magnificent portrayal of Jack Torrance in Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining. A captivating journey where we follow Torrance's decline as dark, supernatural forces drive him mad. From family man to brutal, insane killer. A performance that is as thrillingly intense as it is deeply disturbing and filled with Nicholson's unique charm and personality, everything from his patented smile to his manic facial expressions helps to so perfectly capture the character's unpleasant unpredictability, as well as sympathetic sides. There's something downright bizarre about the seemingly natural way Nicholson conveys Torrance, and his slow psychological deterioration and struggle with inner demons is unlike anything else. A darkly intense role where every moment feels authentic and terrifying, and which we consider to be Nicholson's absolute best.