Jack Nicholson still has no interest in future movie roles

Jack Nicholson is still uninterested in returning to the big screen. The actor has had an incredible run in his lengthy career, starring in big hits such as The Shining, 1989's Batman, The Departed, and A Few Good Men.

However, even with this stellar record, Nicholson is apparently pretty done with Hollywood, and hasn't taken any interest in future film roles. Speaking with the WTF podcast, Lou Adler, a long-time friend of Nicholson, had the following to say about the actor's potential return:

"A friend of mine wanted to put him in a movie. Jack said, 'I don't want to do it. You know what I did today? I sat under a tree and I read a book.'"

Nicholson is currently 86 years of age, so it is possible that he's just retired now. Of course, with the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, even if Nicholson wanted to return to film production tomorrow, that likely wouldn't be possible.

Do you want to see Jack Nicholson return?