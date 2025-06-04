Jack Grealish will not be in Manchester City's squad for Club World Cup, says The Telegraph

HQ

Jack Grealish seems to be very close of leaving Manchester City. As The Telegraph reported, the 29-year-old winger has been left out of the Manchester City squad for FIFA Club World Cup. He will not travel to the US to play this competition, the last chance for Guardiola to earn silverware this year.

It has been rumoured for months that Grealish is set to leave the club, and he has been sidelined for mosth of the games in the later stages of the season, even missing the final Premier League match. He has only be in the starting line up for seven games this season, playing 715 minutes in total.

While so far Guardiola has remained silence, him leaving the club would make sense as his priority seems to be called by Thomas Tuchel for World Cup 2026 next year, and for that he needs regularity, something he is losing every year at City.