HQ

Manchester City earned a well deserved victory yesterday on Premier League against Leicester City (penultimate team in the table), completely dominated by Pep Guardiola's boys, ending 2-0. Omar Marmoush, a winter signing for the team that is performing excellently, scored the second, and Jack Grealish scored the first after only two minutes, his first goal in Premier League in 16 months.

Grealish earned the Player of the Match award, a big landmark after a very uneven season for him. And it's also a special moment for him personally, as yesterday marked 25 years since Grealish' younger brother died, aged just nine months due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in April 2000. Jack was four at the time.

He dedicated the celebration to him, as he told BBC after the match. "My little brother passed away 25 years ago today. This day is hard on the family. My mum and dad were here, so to score and to win was brilliant."

The match also had other good news for City, as it marked the return of Oscar Bobb, who got a fractured bone pre-season and has been sidelined during eight months. The Norwegian played five minutes before the final whistle, and Grealish was delighted: he described him as "not only a top player, one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. It's impossible for him to be nasty or anything, such a nice calm boy."