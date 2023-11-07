Jack faces his past in the second season of Reacher

HQ

Prime Video has announced the exact date that we can look forward to Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher returning to TV screens. The second season of the action-crime show will be making its debut on December 15, 2023, and with that date around five weeks out, Prime Video has released the trailer for this follow-up outing.

The second season sees Reacher regrouping with a bunch of his allies from the 110th Army Special Investigations unit, all after various members of the team are found dead after being tortured for information. This leads the surviving crew and Reacher on a hunt to uncover why the team suddenly finds itself in an unknown assailants' crosshairs.

While we're looking forward to this next season, Prime Video has already greenlit a third season of Reacher, so it's probably fair to assume that Jack will survive the events of this coming season, as filming for Season 3 was slated to take place over this summer, although no doubt the strikes have affected this plan.