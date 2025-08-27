Jack Draper withdraws from US Open due to injury

HQ

Bad news from US Open: World No. 5 Jack Draper, the big hopes for Great Britain at the US Open, has withdraw from the tournament. The 23 year old, winner of Indian Wells this year and semi-finalist in New York last year, was scheduled to play against Zizou Bergs, but he retired before the match. Bergs will automatically advance to third round, expecting Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar.

Draper, seventh in the ATP Live Race to Turin, with a record of 30 wins and 9 defeats this season, suffered an injury during his first match against Federico Agustin Gomez in four sets. Before that, his last match was at Wimbledon. According to ATP.com, he suffers from one stress and bone bruising in his left humerus.

"I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much," Draper wrote. "I have to do what is right and look after myself."