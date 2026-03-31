Jack Draper joins the list of withdrawals from Monte-Carlo Masters next week

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The tennis clay court season starts this week, with the first main tournament in the ATP, the Monte-Carlo Masters, between April 5 and 12. However, it will have some sensible withdrawals: Novak Djokovic already confirmed he would miss the event (a first since 2011), as well as Taylor Fritz. On Tuesday, two more players have said they won't attend the event, the British Jack Draper and the American Sebastian Korda.

Draper suffered an injury at the US Open and was out for several months before making a strong comeback this year, including defeating Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells. However, lost in his opening match at the Miami Open, and further delays his return to the tennis court: perhaps his next tournament will be ATP 500 Barcelona Open between April 13-19.

Their places in the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters have been filled by Sebastián Báez, Daniel Altmaier, Térence Atmane, and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.