Jack Draper breaks through the ATP rankings and climbs to the top 5 in Madrid

HQ

Jack Draper is climbing in the ATP ranking: less than one month after reaching his career high World No. 6, when he entered for the first time the top 10 by winning Indian Wells, the Brit has now secured his place in the top 5, regardless of how much further he goes in the Madrid Open tournament. He achieved it by eliminating Matteo Arnaldi 6-0, 6-4 on Thursday, reaching a semi-final on clay for the first time in his career.

From no. 15 earlier this year (no. 43 this time last year), to now fifth, and he could even grasp fourth place, four points behind Taylor Fritz, if he manages to win Madrid Open.

On Monday, when the ATP ranking is updated, Draper is guaranteed to surpass Novak Djokovic, who lost on first round in Madrid. Draper becomes the fourth British player to reach the top 5 since the ranking was created in 1973, a list that includes Greg Rusedski and Tim Henman (both former World No. 4 in 1997 and 1999) and of course former World No. 1 Andy Murray.

Jack Draper will play against Lorenzo Musetti in Madrid Open semi-finals, at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST. The other semi-final will be played earlier, 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST, between Francisco Cerúndolo and Casper Ruud.