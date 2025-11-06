Gamereactor

Sports

Jack Doohan moves farther away from Formula 1, rumoured to join the Japanese Super Formula

The demoted Alpine driver could join the Japanese competition next season.

Jack Doohan, the 22-year-old driver who started the Formula 1 season with Alpine, but was demoted after only six races having won no points, may not continue in F1 next season, as the Australian is circling a new gig at Super Formula, Motorsport reports. There are "strong links" between Doohan and Toyota Kondo Racing team for Super Formula, the main single-seater racing competition in Japan.

This comes after Franco Colapinto, Doohan's replacement for Alpine, is getting closer of signing a new contract with Alpine (despite having won no points in more races than Doohan).

Mick Doohan, Jack's father and five-time motorcycle grand prix world champion, has held talks with Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu, with close ties with Toyota, but instead of a seat in the F1 team, he would be taken to Toyotoa's Super Formula team, as a possible replacement for Zak O'Sullivan in the Toyota-powered team.

Jay Hirano / Shutterstock

