Jack Doohan moves farther away from Formula 1, rumoured to join the Japanese Super Formula

HQ

Jack Doohan, the 22-year-old driver who started the Formula 1 season with Alpine, but was demoted after only six races having won no points, may not continue in F1 next season, as the Australian is circling a new gig at Super Formula, Motorsport reports. There are "strong links" between Doohan and Toyota Kondo Racing team for Super Formula, the main single-seater racing competition in Japan.

This comes after Franco Colapinto, Doohan's replacement for Alpine, is getting closer of signing a new contract with Alpine (despite having won no points in more races than Doohan).

Mick Doohan, Jack's father and five-time motorcycle grand prix world champion, has held talks with Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu, with close ties with Toyota, but instead of a seat in the F1 team, he would be taken to Toyotoa's Super Formula team, as a possible replacement for Zak O'Sullivan in the Toyota-powered team.