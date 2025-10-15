Jack Carlin, four time British Olympic medallist in track cycling, retires aged 28
After an injury last year, he doesn't see himself returning to his best shape "when you can win or lose things by thousands of a second".
Jack Carlin, four-time Olympic medallist in track cycling (bronze and silver in Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020), as well as three-time silver medallist in World Championship, has announced his retirement at age 28 in a press conference. He said he doesn't feel he would still be able to return to his 100% shape and keep it three more years to the 2028 Olympic Games.
"Looking back at my career, you can win or lose things by thousands of a second, and if I wasn't going to give that 100%, which I don't feel I have to give, I don't think it's worth doing. I think I'd be doing myself a disservice, the people around me a disservice, and also the jersey a disservice", he said.
Carlin injured his hip when he crashed in a race at the Paris Olympics last year, and didn't return since. He says he is happy with his career, but wondered "what else is there to chase when I don't have 100% of me to give to it anymore?"
"If I was to look back and say to 18-year-old Jack, 'Listen, you're going to walk away in 10 years' time with four Olympic medals around your neck...' I think I would have bit your hand off for that."
When he was 14, Carlin fractures both his ankles and stopped playing football. He chose to pursue a career in mountain and road cycling, but seeing how the weather is in Scotland (he was born near Glasgow) he chose to try track cycling when a velodrome opened in 2012.