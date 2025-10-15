Jack Carlin, four time British Olympic medallist in track cycling, retires aged 28

HQ

Jack Carlin, four-time Olympic medallist in track cycling (bronze and silver in Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020), as well as three-time silver medallist in World Championship, has announced his retirement at age 28 in a press conference. He said he doesn't feel he would still be able to return to his 100% shape and keep it three more years to the 2028 Olympic Games.

"Looking back at my career, you can win or lose things by thousands of a second, and if I wasn't going to give that 100%, which I don't feel I have to give, I don't think it's worth doing. I think I'd be doing myself a disservice, the people around me a disservice, and also the jersey a disservice", he said.

Carlin injured his hip when he crashed in a race at the Paris Olympics last year, and didn't return since. He says he is happy with his career, but wondered "what else is there to chase when I don't have 100% of me to give to it anymore?"

"If I was to look back and say to 18-year-old Jack, 'Listen, you're going to walk away in 10 years' time with four Olympic medals around your neck...' I think I would have bit your hand off for that."

When he was 14, Carlin fractures both his ankles and stopped playing football. He chose to pursue a career in mountain and road cycling, but seeing how the weather is in Scotland (he was born near Glasgow) he chose to try track cycling when a velodrome opened in 2012.