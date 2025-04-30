Jack Black's Steve's Lava Chicken song from A Minecraft Movie cracks the Billboard Hot 100

HQ

Recently, we reported on the news that the Steve's Lava Chicken song from A Minecraft Movie has managed to break into the UK Top 40 Charts, breaking a record by being the shortest song to ever make this list at the same time. It has taken a little while longer, but the song has now also breached the US Billboard Hot 100 Charts too.

The song has reached 78th on the list, with this being its first week in the charts. As you would expect, this also means that the song is the shortest ever to chart on this list too, something that is particularly impressive as it has unseated songs by Miley Cyrus, Drake, Charli XCX, and even brand new additions to the charts too like Addison Rae's Headphones On.

Have you seen A Minecraft Movie yet and do you think Steve's Lava Chicken is worthy of this much success?

