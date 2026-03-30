Jack Black wants to star in a Yakuza adaptation

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Jack Black may already be at the centre of one video game movie franchise, but it seems he wants the door open to star in other adaptations as well. In the past, we've seen Black talk about Red Dead Redemption 2 getting adapted, but if there's another game-turned-movie he wants to star in, it seems to be Yakuza or Like a Dragon.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Black said that he's not sure if there's going to be a part available for him, but if there is he'd love to give it a go. "I'm going to throw my hat in that ring. I don't know if there [are] any parts for me, like a portly American, but talk to me. Sega, give me a jingle," he said.

Speaking with co-star Donald Glover at the press event, Black also stated that the pair may get in trouble if they spoke about Sega ahead of the new movie's release. What that means, we're not entirely sure, but we do know that a Like a Dragon adaptation has released somewhat recently, back in 2024. Met with mixed reviews, it didn't seem to deliver the experience fans wanted from a Like a Dragon live-action series. Still, with so much love for the games out there, this doesn't mean another adaptation can't come around one day.