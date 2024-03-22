Jack Black wants to make School of Rock 2

HQ

While Jack Black might be basking in recent fame from his time as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he has had a legendary career in comedy movies, and for many his most beloved role is that of Dewey Finn in School of Rock.

Black plays a musician down on his luck who takes up a role as a substitute teacher in place of his roommate in order to pay rent. Speaking with Joe, Black said he'd be up for doing a sequel, even 20 years after the original.

"I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo. I'm ready," he said. "You know Mike White wrote the first one and he's a genius. And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV."

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like we'll be getting that sequel anytime soon, as Mike White is enjoying incredible success as the mind behind HBO's hit The White Lotus.

Do you want to see School of Rock 2?