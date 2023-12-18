Jack Black wants The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 to be a musical

HQ

Jack Black stole the show this year in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, giving his all to the role of Bowser. The King of the Koopas may be about to win some awards for his role, thanks to his work on the incredibly popular song Peaches.

Speaking on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, it even seems that Black has some ideas of how he could get more songs in a potential sequel. He thinks the next movie should be called "Bowser's Revenge," and that it should feature plenty of musical numbers.

"I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with 'Joker 2,'" he said. Right now, even though we've heard very little on a sequel, it does seem like we're getting one considering aside from Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the most successful film of the year at the box office.

Black also spoke a little about his upcoming role as Claptrap in Eli Roth's Borderlands movie. "He's the R2-D2, but he speaks English. He's an AI robot and a fun character to do. Blanchett was so pissed at me. She was like, 'What the fuck? I want to be the robot!'"