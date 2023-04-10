Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario for the sequel of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

HQ

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being a box-office smash in all the countries where the film has been released, and is already the best opening of all 2023 in general terms, and also the best opening of an animated film in history. Data that, in the absence of an official confirmation from Nintendo or Illumination studio, would justify the production of a sequel (at least).

Much of the success is due to the great casting of famous actors who lend their voices to the beloved Nintendo characters. Jack Black in his role as the villainous Bowser is the one who has received the most praise from critics, and it has been the actor himself who has pointed out who should take the baton as the future enemy of Mario and company in a second part. According to an interview in Game Spot, Black believes that the best person to be the villain of a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is Wario, and the person who would best embody Mario's negative counterpoint would be actor Pedro Pascal.

"You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

"Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

The Chilean is, as of today, one of the best-known faces in Hollywood and television, starring in hits like The Mandalorian and the HBO series, The Last of Us, so it wouldn't be surprising if his name appeared on the table of future characters in the sequel.

Would you like to see Pedro Pascal voicing Wario in a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie?